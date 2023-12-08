Exclusive: Myra Singh joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the biopic on Customs Officer Costa Fernandes

Actress Myra Singh who was recently seen in Star Plus’ Faltu will be seen sharing screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his upcoming film. The film will be a biopic, embodying the role of the distinguished customs officer Costa Fernandes. The production, directed by Sejal Shah, has commenced its shooting, unravelling the intriguing life story of Fernandes, set against the backdrop of his illustrious career within the Goa Customs Department.

Costa Fernandes, a pivotal figure in the customs service since 1979, gained prominence for his pivotal role in exposing the gold smuggling case involving former Goa Chief Minister Churchill Alemao and his brothers back in 1991. The narrative is set to delve into Fernandes’ significant cases, notably focusing on the thrilling 1990s era, featuring intense sequences surrounding gold smuggling and other high-profile cases.

As per reports in the media, popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat has been paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film. The film is penned by National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables presentation, the yet-untitled film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Sejal Shah and Bhavesh Mandalia.

We hear that Myra Singh who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Baalveer Returns etc will be part of the stellar cast of the film.

We buzzed Myra but did not get through to her.

