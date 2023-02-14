Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal are two of the most loved and desired divas that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have their roots in the South regional entertainment industry and slowly and steadily, they managed to establish their niche and melt hearts with perfection with their work in Hindi cinema. While Kajal Aggarwal made her debut many years back in Hindi cinema with ‘Singham’ followed by a lot of other good quality work, Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has been absolutely prolific since the year 2022. She made her debut with Goodbye in the year 2022 with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta and soon, very recently, she managed to impress everyone this year with her work in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Both Kajal Aggarwal and Rashmika Mandanna have a lot of love and mutual admiration for each other. The two of them also follow each other on Instagram and that’s why, whenever it boils down to sharing happy moments and exchanging pleasantries with each other, we truly love it. Well, this time, the duo bonded for a quick conversation on Instagram story where they both bonded over the fact that they both seek a gym in the airport. Well, do you all want to check out what’s their opinion on the same? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute candid conversation, right folks? Brilliant and amazing for real, ain't it?