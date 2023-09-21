Movies | Celebrities

Exclusive Interview: Vicky Kaushal talks about The Great Indian Family and candid confession on wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal, known for his versatile acting prowess, opened up about his upcoming movie, 'The Great Indian Family,' and made a candid confession about his wife, Katrina Kaif in a recent interview with IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 12:34:42
Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal opened up about his upcoming movie, ‘The Great Indian Family,’ and made a candid confession about his wife, Katrina Kaif in a recent interview with IWMBuzz.com. Vicky, known for his versatile acting prowess, is all set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family. As per the IWMBuzz interview, Vicky revealed what he loved about the script and his collaboration with YRF for the first time.

With Vicky’s track record of stellar performances in films like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘Raazi,’ expectations are sky-high for this family-oriented drama from the critics and fans of the actor. Beyond the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, Vicky is deeply connected to his roots and values the traditions that have been passed down through generations in his family.

During the conversation, he shared a heart-warming glimpse into one such tradition that holds a special place in his heart. “At my home, we have a beautiful tradition of performing Diwali puja together,” Vicky revealed. The conversation took an intriguing turn when Vicky was asked about the possibility of working with his wife, Katrina Kaif, in the future and one skill of his wife that he would like to inherit. The talented actor did not hesitate to share his thoughts on the matter. Check the video below where he made a candid confession about his wife Katrina. Watch now!

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Aasif Khan, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani. The Great Indian Family releases in theatres on September 22

