Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra gives an update on ‘Jee Le Zara’, watch video

Priyanka Chopra shared an exciting update about her upcoming project, 'Jee Le Zara'. The clip showcases Chopra discussing her busy schedule alongside her colleagues Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 08:20:52
In an exclusive throwback video that recently resurfaced, global icon Priyanka Chopra shared an exciting update about her upcoming project, ‘Jee Le Zara’. The clip showcases Chopra discussing her busy schedule alongside her colleagues Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Chopra mentions that both actors are currently in one of the busiest phases of their lives but are actively working on finding the right time to embark on this highly anticipated venture. The actress reveals that ‘Jee Le Zara’ is likely to see the light of day in early 2024, generating tremendous excitement among fans and industry enthusiasts alike.

Having emerged online earlier in April this year, this video provides a valuable insight into the progress of the film, leaving fans eagerly anticipating further details and an official announcement regarding the release of ‘Jee Le Zara’.

Here’s what Priyanka Chopra said:

In the throwback video, we can hear Priyanka Chopra saying, “I’m obviously working on Jee Le Zara, but between Katrina Alia and me, we’re like really busy, probably the busiest phases of our lives.” She added, “So we’re trying to figure out when the right time to do it is probably going to happen top of next year.”

Here take a look at the video-

Earlier in a report by Radio City, it’s been stated that Farhan Akhtar has decided to postpone his directorial venture, ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ in order to devote his attention to another highly-anticipated project. Akhtar has chosen to prioritize his collaboration with Aamir Khan Production on the film ‘Campeones,’ which features the much-awaited union of these three superstars.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

