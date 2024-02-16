Expanding my artistic horizons by venturing into acting feels like a natural progression: Guru Randhawa

Punjab’s popular musician-singer Guru Randhawa makes his leap into acting with the tangy titled Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay.Will the affable actor succeed in making the tricky tuneful transition that Kishore Kumar made so successfully once upon a time? Interestingly Kishore’s elder brother Ashok Kumar never wanted Kishore to be a singer. The protective(or was he envious?) elder brother didn’t think his kid brother was a good singer.

Luckily Kishore Kumar followed his own path. There is an illustrious tradition of star singers in Hindi cinema: Suraiya, Kishore Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and now Guru Randhawa who demonstrates every sign of filling the star-singer space with confidence.

His debut is lowkey. Aur yeh achchi baat hai. The lower the audiences’ expectations, the better the chances of Guru Randhawa making a strong impact. He is no stranger to the camera. I’ve seen his music videos. The kids love his music. I think he will be the next Diljit Dosanjh.”

Before this, Guru has made guest appearances as himself in two Irrfan Khan starrers Hindi Medium and Blackmail.Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay is Guru Randhawa’s debut as a full-fledged actor. He is also the first significant debutant of the year. God knows, Filmistan needs fresh talent.

Guru says he wants to expand his horizon. “Expanding my artistic horizons by venturing into acting feels like a natural progression. Acting allows me to explore new dimensions and experiences that compliment my journey. It’s not much of a transition, rather an expansion.Acting opens up fresh experiences and emotions, and the workshops I’ve been part of have been great learning opportunities. It feels like you’re getting in touch with yourself more and being more aware of yourself. I have really enjoyed the experience and wish to do more of it.”

Shooting for Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye was a whole lot of fun for Guru Randhawa. “Shooting for “Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye” was fantastic. As my debut movie, everything was new, but the cast and crew made it an unforgettable experience.Given my experience with music videos, the camera feels like a friend. Hopefully, that connection comes through in my acting as well.”

Does Guru intend to follow Diljit Dosanjh and Gippy Garewal’s example in Filmistan? “I’m just on my own journey, I would say. And I’m excited about where my opportunities take me. They have both done incredibly well, and I’m very inspired by their journey. But I can’t wait to see where mine takes me.”