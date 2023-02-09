Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular and amazing, talented personalities that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man has been winning the hearts of everyone with his comic time and hilarious sense of humour for the longest time and well, no brownie points for guessing that today, he deserves all the success, love and attention that comes his way for real. After having struggled and worked immensely hard in many reality shows and talent-based shows, Kapil Sharma finally managed to hit bull’s eye in every way possible for all the right and good reasons and well, today, he’s highly rated as the number 1 comedian artiste in the country.

While he’s already made his acting debut in the past and has managed to entertain and win hearts of one and all, this time, he’s seen making his music video debut in Guru Randhawa’s new track ‘Alone’. The video is going viral all over the internet and guess what? As per the narrative of the video, Kapil Sharma actually had a heartbreak in the song. Well, do you wish to check out the full video? See below folks –

On the work front, apart from the music video ladies and gentlemen, Kapil Sharma also has other interesting projects lined up for 2023 and no wonder, we are super excited Well, what’s your take on this special romantic music video ladies and gentlemen? Entertaining and fun, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com