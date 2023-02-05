Guru Randhawa is a Punjabi and Bollywood singer. The idol rose to fame through his amazing and attractive voice in songs. The catchy beats and relatable lyrics with Punjabi tadka are the favorites of Guru Randhawa’s fans which is why he is so popular today. Some of his popular songs include High Rated Gabru, Prop Patola, and others. The amazing work and striking personality of Guru Randhawa always buzz into the headlines for some or other reasons, among which music is the top reason behind his fame. So here are some of the most watched songs of Guru Randhawa below.

1) High-Rated Gabru: This song was released in 2017 from the film Nawabzaade. Guru Randhawa’s song has more than 1.1 billion views on YouTube channel. The singer himself features in the music video, making it a top hit over the country.

2) Lahore: The Bhangra song is a perfect dance music for all Punjabi music lovers. It is another one of the most streamed songs. The music video features Guru Randhawa dancing and has 1.04 billion views on YouTube. At the same time, it is released under the banner of T-Series.

3) Made in India: This song was released in 2019 from the album High Rated Gabru. This album’s all songs hit 620 million views on YouTube channel. A must-song for the lover of music.

4) Ishare Tere: From the album High Rated Gabru, this is another hit featuring Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali. This romantic song is perfect bliss for the audience in the voice of Guru. The music gathered over 670 million

5) Suit: From the film Hindi Medium this is a top song featuring Arjun. This song was nominated for many awards. It was released in 2018 by Guru Randhawa. It accumulated over 501 million views on the YouTube channel.

