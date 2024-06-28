Fans Congratulate As Raashii Khanna Welcomes A Baby Girl On Latest Instagram Post

Raashii Khanna, renowned for her impactful portrayal as Dr Maya in Aranmanai 4 alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, is one of the leading actresses in the south industry. Her versatility is not limited to the South, as she has also made a mark in Bollywood with her recent release in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra, a film that received mixed reviews from critics. Apart from her acting prowess, Raashii Khanna’s social media presence on Instagram is always on point. Recently, the actress shared a heartwarming picture of herself with a baby girl on Instagram.

Raashii Khanna’s Instagram Post-

Taking to Instagram post, Raashii Khanna shared a picture as she appeared in a sky blue ruffled sleeveless flared maxi dress. The actress fashioned her look with a half-tied hairstyle and accessories with gold ear studs. The actress holds a cute baby girl in a pink baby suit and matching cap. In the photos, Raashii Khanna poses a cute baby girl (Raashii’s Niece) in candid poses. And also clicked three pictures with Raashii’s mother.

By sharing the photos, Raashii wrote, “Our family just got a whole lot cuter with the arrival of my beautiful niece. I already love you more than words can say, our little princess!”

As soon as Raashii shared a post, all fans misunderstood, turned to her, and commented, “Congratulations.” They all thought this was Raashi Khanna’s baby girl.

Raashii’s industry friend Anushka Rajan commented, “Beta ab tumhari baari.” Reacting to her comment, Raashii wrote, “Hum sabki! Tathastu.”

