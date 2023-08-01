ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Fans go berserk as Kartik Aaryan's first look from the upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion is unveiled

Fans create frenzy on internet as the first look of Kartik Aaryan from his upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion is out

Author: IWMBuzz
01 Aug,2023 20:47:52
Fans go berserk as Kartik Aaryan's first look from the upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion is unveiled 839790

Kartik Aaryan enthralls fans with his first look from Chandu Champion!

The first look of Kartik Aaryan as Chandu from his upcoming Chandu Champion has been released and within no time it brought a storm in the social media universe. As the young superstar is about to bring an extraordinary real-life story of not giving up with this film, it’s the most awaited sports drama that is going to come out next year. As the first look of Kartik had just been unveiled, the fans couldn’t stop raving about his new intense rugged look in the film. Fans are really stunned to see him in this different avatar and are eagerly excited to see more of it.

In the first look of Chandu Champion, Kartik has donned a really intense look where his eyes are doing most of the talking. It’s something different from what Kartik has done before and this has really piqued the audience’s excitement to watch him in the film. While sharing their excitement on social media, the netizens wrote –

On the work front, apart from Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik’s line-up is as interesting as it can get. He will be next seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, among a few other unannounced ones.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide! 837167
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ taken over all the hearts! The film collects 125 Cr. Gross worldwide!
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to honour Kartik Aaryan, deets inside 837071
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to honour Kartik Aaryan, deets inside
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside 833395
Kartik Aaryan kick starts shooting for Chandu Champion, deets inside
Auto Draft 832626
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ enters the hit club! The film crosses 100 Cr. worldwide, marking its phenomenal triumph globally
Kartik Aaryan makes lavish Rs. 17.50 crore property purchase in Mumbai's Juhu, say reports 831987
Kartik Aaryan makes lavish Rs. 17.50 crore property purchase in Mumbai’s Juhu, say reports
Satyaprem Ki Katha hits 56.06 Cr. Nett at the Box Office! 831840
Satyaprem Ki Katha hits 56.06 Cr. Nett at the Box Office!
Latest Stories
Watch: Prajaktta Mali's On-Set Fun Banter With Cast 839700
Watch: Prajaktta Mali’s On-Set Fun Banter With Cast
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 Trailer Promises a Rib-Tickling Roller Coaster Ride with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday 839775
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 Trailer Promises a Rib-Tickling Roller Coaster Ride with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday
Ranveer Singh Proves His Unbeatable Acting Prowess Proving Himself To Be The Best Actor Of This Generation! 839773
Ranveer Singh Proves His Unbeatable Acting Prowess Proving Himself To Be The Best Actor Of This Generation!
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally 839698
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum 839748
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa 839745
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa
Read Latest News