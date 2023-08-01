Fans go berserk as Kartik Aaryan's first look from the upcoming sports drama Chandu Champion is unveiled

Kartik Aaryan enthralls fans with his first look from Chandu Champion!

The first look of Kartik Aaryan as Chandu from his upcoming Chandu Champion has been released and within no time it brought a storm in the social media universe. As the young superstar is about to bring an extraordinary real-life story of not giving up with this film, it’s the most awaited sports drama that is going to come out next year. As the first look of Kartik had just been unveiled, the fans couldn’t stop raving about his new intense rugged look in the film. Fans are really stunned to see him in this different avatar and are eagerly excited to see more of it.

In the first look of Chandu Champion, Kartik has donned a really intense look where his eyes are doing most of the talking. It’s something different from what Kartik has done before and this has really piqued the audience’s excitement to watch him in the film. While sharing their excitement on social media, the netizens wrote –

First the Psycho #Freddy then the Lover #Sattu and Now the champion #ChanduChampion He literally challenged himself and won each time with highly commendable perfection 🖤 The ACTOR @TheAaryanKartik emerges like nobody could ever thought. 🖤Take a bow man! #KartikAaryan 🖤 pic.twitter.com/UIKZiBe0Qq — Esha Paul (@EshaPaul2018) August 1, 2023

Can't wait for d Champion to play #ChanduChampion 💪🤍A man who refused to surrnder playd by Anther champion who refused to give up❤️Our Champion embracing d role of Champion💪❤️Wishing all d best to d champ🏆@TheAaryanKartik Tufan ane wala hai ya khud hi tufan hai #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/ZYPhqTZKfe — Esha Paul (@EshaPaul2018) August 1, 2023

Omg this look of him is just extraordinary. Looking forward for more glimpse of Chandu. All the very best Champion #ChanduChampion #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/RRg6Gh7eKY — M A N I S H 🤍 (@diaryofmanish) August 1, 2023

Loved the first look. Attitude and intense eyes. Happy to see you doing roles outside your regular genre. Best wishes. @TheAaryanKartik #ChanduChampion#KartikAaryan — Dr. Chanda Sinhababu (@ChandaSinhababu) August 1, 2023

On the work front, apart from Kabir Khan’s directorial ‘Chandu Champion’, Kartik’s line-up is as interesting as it can get. He will be next seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, among a few other unannounced ones.