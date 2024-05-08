Fashion Alert: Kriti Sanon Elevates Her Style with a Red Co-ord Set, Perfect for Your Casual Outing

Kriti Sanon‘s influence on fashion trends is undeniable. Her impeccable fashion sense and ability to make every outfit look like it was designed for her are truly inspiring. Her recent affinity for co-ord outfits, which she effortlessly wears to numerous events, is a testament to her style prowess. If you’re looking for a fashion muse, look no further: Kriti Sanon’s awesome red co-ord set is perfect and fresh for your casual outing. Check out her stunning outfit below.

Kriti Sanon’s Red Co-ord Set Appearance-

Kriti Sanon’s red co-ord set is a delightful throwback to the ’90s. The deep U-neckline and shoulder straps add a touch of elegance, while the intricate lace design adds texture and visual interest. The half-corset style bralette with brass buttons brings a hint of vintage charm, giving the ensemble a unique and stylish flair. Paired with high-waisted trousers, Kriti’s outfit is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern chic.

Kriti’s Glam Appearance-

The actress opts for sleek, middle-parted straight hair that frames her face beautifully. She experiments with brown eyeshadow for a gorgeous makeup appearance and opts for a more glamorous, peachy, glossy lip color, elevating her overall appearance. She accessories with statement pieces like gold ear studs, a layered bracelet, and a ring to add a shiny element to her ensemble while staying true to her signature style.

You can also achieve this basic style by wearing wide-leg pants and a bralette in the same color and pattern. Maintain a sophisticated appearance; you can easily pull it off for a night out with your friends.

