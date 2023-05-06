Fashion Battle: Katrina Kaif Vs Nora Fatehi Vs Kriti Sanon: Your ultimate damsel in orange midi outfit? (Vote Now)

Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon, all three of them are blessed with the ability to rock and roll in stylish orange outfits. We leave the choice upon you to decide as to who's the best in a stylish orange midi outfit readers

Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon are three of the most charming and charismatic divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The three of them have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for many years and well, we have simply loved the career graph that they have had from their end. While Katrina Kaif is a lot senior to Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in terms of both age and experience in the world of showbiz, glitz and glamour, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon have been doing the best that they can possibly from their end to win hearts of their fans. Netizens love them wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s exactly what we love the most about all three of them.

Check out how Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are dazzling in orange outfits and choose who’s the best among them:

The thing with both Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi is that you literally give them any outfit and they will come out all guns blazing to showcase their swag and sensuality quotient in the same. Well, this time, it is our golden opportunity to admire these stunning divas in beautiful orange midi outfits and well, we leave the choice upon you to decide as to who’s wearing it the best? Well, do you all want to actually see the snaps and compare between your favourite ‘orange candies’? Here’s your golden opportunity –

Work Front:

While Katrina Kaif will next be seen in movies like Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh and well, we are super excited for the same. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com