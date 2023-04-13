Prizes are always a positive thing. The best time to treat yourself, for the majority of us, is usually towards the end of the month or the first week of each month. Salary day turns into a day of splurging, and in the name of “discounts,” quiet prayers of gratitude are said. So what happens when you discover something that immediately captures your attention? You’ll likely keep it on your to-own list or naturally search for the same thing in various colours.

We now enter the main topic of discussion for the day. Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, two Bollywood divas, donned Ritika Mirchandani’s sharara sets. But the stunning colour scheme makes it difficult to settle on just one. So could you let us know whose fashion you prefer?

Kriti Sanon And Kiara Advani’s Sharara Set

Let’s face it; everyone around us is getting married these days. So pick a yellow outfit for any moment between the pre-and post-wedding festivities as the panic over what to wear sets in. When the sun is up, so should your fashion expression with this ethnic clothing. She was the first to wear, and Lakshmi Lehr dressed her in the hand-embroidered bralette-style crop top, fit-and-flare sharara pants, and long jacket with shoulder pads. These were heavily embellished with tiny crystals, sequins, and beads from the “Reveille” line. A two-tiered studded choker and round earrings completed the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2-starlet’s outfit as accessories.

Dazzling in red! The Bachchhan Paandey star has now endorsed shararas twice this week. The set was pastel pink, and we adored every last aspect. The Mimi actress recently donned the same ensemble as Kiara but in a different colour, thanks to Sukriti Grover’s styling. The actress completed her desi ensemble with Coral Haze’s embroidered juttis, a regal kundan necklace, and studded earrings. This beauty!

According to you, which Bollywood diva wore a sharara set better? Let us know your view in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.