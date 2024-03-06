Fashion Queen: Nora Fatehi’s Turns Heads In Chic Blue Co-ord Set, Watch!

Nora Fatehi, the versatile actress known for her acting and dancing abilities, continues to create headlines for her on-screen talents and immaculate fashion sense. The stunning queen of Bollywood continues to wow audiences with her fashion films. Her distinct style constantly turns heads, whether she is wearing hot traditional or Western outfits. Her latest fashion style embodies elegance and beauty. Nora effortlessly accentuates the elegance of Western attire, as shown in her most recent appearance in a blue co-ord set on Instagram. Take a look below.

Nora Fatehi’s OOTD Look-

The Stunning dancer posted a tempting video of herself in a blue co-ord set. The outfit comprises a blue lapel collar, full sleeves, and buttons featuring a cropped blazer paired with a matching-colored high-waisted bodycon mini skirt. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bouncy wavy hairstyle. The actress did her minimal makeup with shimmery eyes, peach blushy cheeks, and matte lips. She accessories her orbit with silver and diamond rings and paired with white stilettos. In the video, she flaunts her dashing appearance with a killer look and gives her candid posture with a flying kiss to her fans in the last clip.

