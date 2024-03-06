Fashionista Alert: Suhana Khan Steals The Show In Indo-Western Outfits; See Pics

Despite her young age, Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s lovely daughter, is already a style icon. She is a social media influencer who has gained a lot of attention. The actress already has a large following on social media platforms such as Instagram, where she posts details about her life, travels, and fashion preferences. She creates her own fashion style, and fans are obsessed with her attractive beauty. Starkid’s sense of style helps her to create unique and interesting ensembles. Her Instagram page showcases her fascinating appearance. However, her recent pictures have made headlines since she is dressed in Indo-western outfits. Take a peek below.

Suhana Khan’s Indo-Western Outfit Appearance-

The Archies actress uploaded a picture on Instagram in an indo-western outfit. Firstly, she appeared in a beige and gold saree. The outfit features beige and gold with a white pearl embellished strapless, tube-style blouse paired with a matching heavy work embellished saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with light brown eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold and diamond necklace, matching ear studs, and kadas.

Secondly, the diva donned a blue sheer saree with a floral embellished sweetheart neckline and a half-sleeved blouse and paired it with a sheer sequin-embellished saree with a dropped end piece. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress applied minimal makeup with matte eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted cheeks, and glossy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and diamond necklace.

Lastly, the actress looks spectacular in a maroon bodycon gown. The outfit consists of a maroon sweetheart neckline, strapless, tube-style, bodycon floor-length floral textures gown. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for light brown shade makeup with shimmery cheeks and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with brown and diamond ear studs and a ring. In the picture series, the diva looks attractive and inspires us for every occasion.

Saree or gown, which looks of Suhana Khan do you like the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.