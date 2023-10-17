'Favorite Co-star' Says Neetu Kapoor Posing With Son Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is a well-known actress in the town. She began her journey as an artist in childhood. And with her stints on screen, she ruled over the Indian cinema in the old days. While amidst her successful career, she tied the knot with the late Rishi Kapoor. She became a proud mother of two children: a daughter, Riddhima Sahni, and a son, Ranbir Kapoor. Today, the beauty shares an adorable photo as she poses with her son Ranbir. Let’s check it out.

Neetu Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor Posing For Photo

Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared an adorable with her handsome son Ranbir Kapoor. In the adorable selfie photo, the mother-son duo are seen flaunting their priceless smile as they pose for a selfie. Neetu and Ranbir look casual and happy together, working on set together.

While sharing this photo, Neetu Kapoor, in her caption, wrote, “Back again with my favorite co-star.”

The actress was last seen in Jug Jugg Jiyo alongside Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Anil Kapoor. And she is currently busy with her upcoming film Letters To Mr Khanna. In contrast, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his upcoming film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Other than that, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri. The movie will hit theatres on 1 December 2023.

