[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs

When it comes to making a statement in ethnic fashion, Bollywood stars like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and Rakul Preet Singh have consistently graced us with their impeccable style choices. In these stunning designer saree ensembles, they not only exhibit their exquisite taste but also provide a masterclass in blouse necklines and saree styling. Let’s delve into the intricacies of their festive looks and how you can recreate them to exude the same charm.

Pooja Hegde’s Kaleidoscope of Elegance:

Pooja Hegde dazzles in a multi-colored silk saree adorned with Kasheedakari hand-painted artworks. What makes this ensemble truly captivating is the harmonious blend of hues that create a mesmerizing kaleidoscope effect. The embroidered blouse, featuring gota patti work and embellished fringes, adds a touch of opulence to the outfit. Pooja pairs this saree with a sleek hairbun, allowing her jhumkas to steal the limelight. Her dewy makeup look completes the picture of timeless elegance. To recreate this look, seek a multi-colored silk saree with intricate hand-painted designs and pair it with an embellished blouse for a festive twist.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Radiant in Red:

Rashmika Mandanna graces us with her presence in a resplendent red embroidered silk saree, a hue synonymous with festivity and passion. Her choice of a sleeveless deep neck blouse design adds a modern edge to this classic ensemble. With her wavy long locks cascading gracefully, she opts for minimal makeup, letting the saree and her natural beauty take center stage. Golden jhumkas provide the perfect finishing touch, elevating the elegance of her look. To emulate Rashmika’s radiant style, procure a striking red silk saree with intricate embroidery and pair it with a contemporary sleeveless deep neck blouse for a timeless yet modern appeal.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Silver Elegance:

Rakul Preet Singh exudes modern glamour in a stylish silver metallic sheer saree, a testament to her impeccable fashion sense. Her choice of a deep neck sleeveless matching blouse design effortlessly complements the contemporary vibe of the saree. With her hair elegantly pulled back into a sleek bun, she exudes sophistication. Diamond earrings add a touch of sparkle to her ensemble, enhancing the overall allure. To recreate Rakul’s silver elegance, opt for a metallic sheer saree and pair it with a deep neck sleeveless blouse for a head-turning look that’s perfect for any festive occasion.

Incorporating elements from these Bollywood divas’ styles into your festive wardrobe can be a delightful adventure. Whether you choose to embrace multi-colored silk sarees, bold reds, or metallic sheers, remember that the key lies in the details – from the choice of blouse necklines to the way you accessorize. With a little creativity and an eye for fashion, you can recreate these iconic looks and make a resplendent statement at your next celebratory event.