Movies | Celebrities

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs

Bollywood stars like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and Rakul Preet Singh have consistently graced us with their impeccable style choices. In these stunning designer saree ensembles, they not only exhibit their exquisite taste but also provide a masterclass in blouse necklines and saree styling.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Sep,2023 07:30:21
[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855121

When it comes to making a statement in ethnic fashion, Bollywood stars like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and Rakul Preet Singh have consistently graced us with their impeccable style choices. In these stunning designer saree ensembles, they not only exhibit their exquisite taste but also provide a masterclass in blouse necklines and saree styling. Let’s delve into the intricacies of their festive looks and how you can recreate them to exude the same charm.

Pooja Hegde’s Kaleidoscope of Elegance:

Pooja Hegde dazzles in a multi-colored silk saree adorned with Kasheedakari hand-painted artworks. What makes this ensemble truly captivating is the harmonious blend of hues that create a mesmerizing kaleidoscope effect. The embroidered blouse, featuring gota patti work and embellished fringes, adds a touch of opulence to the outfit. Pooja pairs this saree with a sleek hairbun, allowing her jhumkas to steal the limelight. Her dewy makeup look completes the picture of timeless elegance. To recreate this look, seek a multi-colored silk saree with intricate hand-painted designs and pair it with an embellished blouse for a festive twist.

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855132

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855133

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855134

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855135

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855136

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855137

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855138

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855139

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855140

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855141

Rashmika Mandanna’s Radiant in Red:

Rashmika Mandanna graces us with her presence in a resplendent red embroidered silk saree, a hue synonymous with festivity and passion. Her choice of a sleeveless deep neck blouse design adds a modern edge to this classic ensemble. With her wavy long locks cascading gracefully, she opts for minimal makeup, letting the saree and her natural beauty take center stage. Golden jhumkas provide the perfect finishing touch, elevating the elegance of her look. To emulate Rashmika’s radiant style, procure a striking red silk saree with intricate embroidery and pair it with a contemporary sleeveless deep neck blouse for a timeless yet modern appeal.

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855122

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855123

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855124

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855125

Rakul Preet Singh’s Silver Elegance:

Rakul Preet Singh exudes modern glamour in a stylish silver metallic sheer saree, a testament to her impeccable fashion sense. Her choice of a deep neck sleeveless matching blouse design effortlessly complements the contemporary vibe of the saree. With her hair elegantly pulled back into a sleek bun, she exudes sophistication. Diamond earrings add a touch of sparkle to her ensemble, enhancing the overall allure. To recreate Rakul’s silver elegance, opt for a metallic sheer saree and pair it with a deep neck sleeveless blouse for a head-turning look that’s perfect for any festive occasion.

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855126

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855127

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855128

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855129

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855130

[Festive Picks] Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna: Designer saree and blouse neck designs 855131

Incorporating elements from these Bollywood divas’ styles into your festive wardrobe can be a delightful adventure. Whether you choose to embrace multi-colored silk sarees, bold reds, or metallic sheers, remember that the key lies in the details – from the choice of blouse necklines to the way you accessorize. With a little creativity and an eye for fashion, you can recreate these iconic looks and make a resplendent statement at your next celebratory event.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan 854741
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan
Sass up your sarees! Take note of Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia’s blouse sleeve designs 854929
Sass up your sarees! Take note of Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia’s blouse sleeve designs
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos] 854383
Deck up in trendy Anarkalis like Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh [Photos]
Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran 853037
Style your crop tops like Rashmika Mandanna and Anupama Parameswaran
Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia 854326
Engagement gowns for big days: Cues from Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna and Tamanna Bhatia
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia 854121
Design your lehenga cholis like Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamanna Bhatia

Latest Stories

Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse 853015
Sai Pallavi, Kajal Aggarwal, And Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Divas Show How To Ace Saree Look With Designer Blouse
A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos] 855064
A guide to your modern day lehenga choli designs by Malavika Mohanan [Photos]
Selena Gomez' dewy no-makeup morning selfie is leaving internet awe, check out 850475
Selena Gomez’ dewy no-makeup morning selfie is leaving internet awe, check out
3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices 810550
3 Times Shruti Haasan Taught Style With Her Sartorial Fashion Choices
Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion 845182
Shraddha Kapoor To Ananya Panday: Takes Cues To Be Centre Of Attraction In Contemporary Fashion
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first photo as newlyweds goes viral 855171
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first photo as newlyweds goes viral
Read Latest News