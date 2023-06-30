ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Find Out Ananya Panday's Support System

Ananya Panday is a famous performing artist in Bollywood. The diva, in her latest Instagram dump, revealed her self-support system

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jun,2023 21:02:23
Find Out Ananya Panday's Support System

Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya Panday is a social media bug who likes to share every detail about her life with her fans regularly. Her engaging posts, pictures, and videos entertain the audience wholeheartedly. She is currently busy shooting for her new project. Amidst that, she revealed her on-set support system.

Who Is Ananya Panday’s Support System?

The 24-year-old Ananya shared a picture on her Instagram revealing her on-set support system. Her shared picture featured a pet dog on the set, and in the text, she wrote, “Little angel wolf is my support system on set (with a white heart).”

Find Out Ananya Panday's Support System 822364

Ananya Panday has worked in many films, like Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Gehraiyaan, and Liger. Her performance over the years has improved.

On the other hand, the actress has been rumoured to be dating the very handsome and most eligible bachelor Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, the duo has not confirmed the rumours yet. The duo has been snapped together many times at events, parties, and dinners. Earlier, the actress was dating Ishaan Khattar, and it didn’t last long.

Earlier, Ananya’s childhood video getting ready as a pilot and her cute reaction to becoming a pilot buzzed all over the web. Her cuteness has always won hearts, whether she is a kid or young.

What’s your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments section below. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ananya Panday Flaunts Midriff In Mirror Selfie, See Pics
Ananya Panday Flaunts Midriff In Mirror Selfie, See Pics
Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral
Ananya Panday Childhood Video Dressed As Pilot Goes Viral
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, And Shanaya Kapoor Look Adorable Recreating Childhood Memories
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor, all look irresistibly cute as kids in AI-generated pictures
Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor, all look irresistibly cute as kids in AI-generated pictures
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Check Out: Ananya Panday’s Chai Charcha Partner
Latest Stories
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
R Balki Reveals What Made Shraddha Kapoor And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhooti Main Makkar A Hit?
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year
Armaan Malik Gets Crowned As Vocalist Of The Year
Check Out What Makes Akshara Singh Peaceful?
Check Out What Makes Akshara Singh Peaceful?
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani’s Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha
Sidharth Malhotra Appreciates Kiara Advani’s Performance In Satyaprem Ki Katha
Read Latest News