Find Out Ananya Panday's Support System

Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya Panday is a social media bug who likes to share every detail about her life with her fans regularly. Her engaging posts, pictures, and videos entertain the audience wholeheartedly. She is currently busy shooting for her new project. Amidst that, she revealed her on-set support system.

Who Is Ananya Panday’s Support System?

The 24-year-old Ananya shared a picture on her Instagram revealing her on-set support system. Her shared picture featured a pet dog on the set, and in the text, she wrote, “Little angel wolf is my support system on set (with a white heart).”

Ananya Panday has worked in many films, like Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Dream Girl 2, Gehraiyaan, and Liger. Her performance over the years has improved.

On the other hand, the actress has been rumoured to be dating the very handsome and most eligible bachelor Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, the duo has not confirmed the rumours yet. The duo has been snapped together many times at events, parties, and dinners. Earlier, the actress was dating Ishaan Khattar, and it didn’t last long.

Earlier, Ananya’s childhood video getting ready as a pilot and her cute reaction to becoming a pilot buzzed all over the web. Her cuteness has always won hearts, whether she is a kid or young.

