Find Out: What Makes Shruti Haasan Happy And Upset?

Shruti Haasan is a skilful actress in the South industry. The actress, in her latest Instagram share, revealed things that make her happy and upset; let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jun,2023 21:00:35
Actor-singer Shruti Haasan is a top buzzing name in the South industry. The diva is known for her unique personality and traits. She is bold and beautiful and loves experimenting with fashion, acting, dancing, and singing. You might wonder what is the thing that makes her happy and upset being an actress.

What Makes Shruti Haasan Happy

Shruti Haasan is back in India after her long vacation in London. She had a great time there and is now back to work. The diva dropped a selfie picture pouting for fans. She shared a series of photos revealing her mood, likes, and dislikes. In a story with her mere smile, she said, “Making music Makes me happy.” Undoubtedly being a singer, she loves music, and that’s the thing that makes her feel happy. Also, with a thumbs-up picture, she wrote, “Making things Makes me happy.”

What Makes Shruti Haasan Upset

Later in another story, the actress dropped a picture with a sad expression, and in the text, she revealed that dishonest people upset her. “Dishonest people Make me upset.” She believes in the universe and power and thinks, “But I believe The universe Brings in the best And kicks out the rest.” Lastly, she also shared her favorite music uncle who is Karan Parikh.

What’s your reaction to Shruti Haasan’s fun vibes? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

