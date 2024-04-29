Shruti Haasan breaks up with boyfriend Santanu Hazarinka after dating for four years

It is no secret that actress Shruti Haasan has been dating Santanu Hazarinka for a while now. However, recent reports suggest that they have broken up. According to an entertainment news portal, there were rumors about this happening but unlike other instances, it was true this time.

The source also mentioned that they broke up last month owing to having personal wavelength issues. The breakup was amicable. This basically became a conversation after Haasan and Hazarinka unfollowed each other. When Haasan was asked about the same, she decided to not comment on it.

The same report also suggested that Haasan and Hazarinka, who were living together for a while, started living separately for a month now and more fuel was added to the fire when Haasan removed all the images of herself with Hazarinka from Instagram.

Interestingly, she also took a small break from social media recently, and upon returning, she said, “It’s been quite a journey, learning so much about myself and others. We should never apologize for who we are or what we need to be.”

The couple reportedly dated for four long years before breaking up. Haasan was last seen in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, and will next be seen in Chennai Story. Hazarinka is a visual artist, who has also been a doodle art champion in the past.