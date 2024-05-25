Shruti Haasan Looks Like A Regal Beauty In Silk Banarasi Saree, See Pics!

The beauty Shruti Haasan is a popular actress in the entertainment industry. She is well known in the South film industry. Aside from her exceptional performing abilities, the diva is well-known for her wardrobe choices at events, gatherings, parties, and other venues. Her plain yet lovely appearance has always wowed her fans. Take a glance at Shruti Haasan’s ethnic cream silk Banarasi saree.

Shruti Haasan’s Cream Silk Banarasi Saree Appearance-

Shruti Haasan’s decision to embrace traditional culture through her outfits is inspirational and accessible. She wore a stunning cream silk Banarasi saree with gold floral sari buttas with intricate detailing. The rich, dropped end piece added a touch of glamour and regality to her traditional look. The plain-colored half-sleeved blouse further accentuated its richness and traditional charm. This affordable outfit is from Scared Weaves, costing just Rs. 28,143, making it a great option for those who want to embrace traditional fashion.

Shruti’s Beauty Appearance-

Shruti Haasan’s beauty appearance was nothing short of captivating. Her middle-parted wavy open tresses beautifully complemented her traditional outfit. She opted for a delicate yet exquisite makeup look with brown eyeshadow, fluttery eyes, and soft peach glossy lips. Her eyes were accentuated, and she wore a green and silver diamond embellished bindi on her forehead, a common feature in traditional styles. To keep the focus on the outfit, she accessorized with a silver, emerald stone embellished heavy necklace, matching earrings, bangles, and a ring by Kalamandir Jewellers. In the photos, she exuded a regal beauty that was hard to ignore.

