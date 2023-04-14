Nothing can beat the love for black! Anywhere, anytime, you get up for a party or any other festive events, a black avatar can always be your saviour. Owing to that, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning moments in black and we are in absolute love. The actress sharing the pictures asserted that whenever she gets into a doubt, she loves to get in black.

Rakul Preet Singh shares pictures in black ensemble

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures in her stunning black outfit. The actress wore a stylish deep plunging neck black adorn. The actress completed the look with her mid-parted brown sleek hair. She completed the look with her dewy winged eyes, nude pink lips and a pair of beautiful drop earrings.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “When in doubt wear black”, here take a look-

Rakul has always been the head turner with her fashion updos. Her style has prompted class and trend. And this one in black wins us over too!

Work Front

Rakul Preet Singh is a predominant actor from south. She is one of the most reputed actresses from Tollywood. However, with time, she also earned love with her Bollywood projects too. She debuted with the movie Yaariyan, that was helmed by Divya Khosla Kumar. However, the film didn’t mark well at the box office, but Rakul earned all the love she deserved. She went on to shine with her work in Bollywood.