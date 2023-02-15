Kajal Aggarwal, Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor are names of three of the most popular and respected young actors and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. While Rajkummar Rao and Arjun Kapoor have been proving their credentials right and have been doing a good job right from the very beginning of their career in Bollywood, Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, started her career in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making a grand and successful shift to B-Town with movies like Singham and others. All three of them are extremely stylish and classy and that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they do grabs the limelight and attention of one and all.

The common thing with all three of them is the fact that Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, all three of them are incredibly loyal and supportive towards their partners and come what may, they never shy away from showing their love and affection for their partner in real life. Well, these actors did exactly the same with perfection on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day and well, we truly feel that ‘love is in the air’. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com