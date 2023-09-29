Ganpat Promotions: Kriti Sanon turns up glam quotient in black leather biker dress [Photos]

Highlights:

Kriti Sanon rocked a bold black leather midi dress by Alexander McQueen.

Her high-thigh side slit added a striking edge to her outfit.

Kriti’s bold smokey eyes and sleek hairbun created a captivating look.

Hold onto your fashion hats, folks, because Kriti Sanon has just turned up the heat to scorching levels! The Bollywood sensation graced the GANPAT Promotions event in an outfit that can only be described as “epic.” Kriti can be spotted strutting her stuff in a sleeveless black leather midi dress. Now, let’s dive into the fabulous details of this look that’s got us all swooning.

Leather Lovin’: The Alexander McQueen Marvel

Kriti didn’t just wear a dress; she wore an Alexander McQueen black leather midi dress. If that doesn’t scream “bold and fabulous,” we don’t know what does! The dress was sleeveless, which meant Kriti could flaunt those toned arms like a true fashion maven. The leather material itself added a dash of rebellious chic to her ensemble, making it clear that she meant business.

Waist Cincher Extraordinaire: The Block Belt

In the world of fashion, a belt can make or break a look, and Kriti chose hers wisely. A statement block belt was her weapon of choice, cinching her waist like a pro. This accessory not only added structure to her dress but also gave her that high-fashion edge. Talk about slaying the accessory game!

Raising Hemlines and Eyebrows: The High-Thigh Side Slit

Hold onto your hats (or maybe your jaws), because here comes the showstopper – the high-thigh side slit! Kriti wasn’t just turning heads; she was giving necks a workout with this daring move. It wasn’t just about showing some leg; it was about flaunting it with style and confidence.

Stiletto Magic: Black Heels that Mean Business

What’s a glam outfit without killer heels? Kriti paired her dress with black stilettos that added both height and a touch of sophistication. These classic heels were more than just a fashion choice; they were a declaration of intent – “I’m here to own the red carpet!”

Eyes that Hypnotize and Lips that Whisper

Kriti’s makeup game was nothing short of a masterpiece. With bold smokey eyes that could make anyone weak in the knees and nude lips to balance the drama, she was a vision. And let’s not forget those sleek eyebrows framing her face to perfection. It was like a makeup symphony playing out on her canvas.

Sleek Perfection: The Hairbun

The cherry on top of this fabulous cake was Kriti’s sleek hairbun. It was not just practical (keeping her hair off her face), but it also added an air of sophistication to her already stunning appearance. She didn’t just walk the red carpet; she owned it.

Elegance in the Details: Stylish Ear Studs

Completing her look were a pair of stylish ear studs. These delicate accessories were like the final brushstrokes on a masterpiece, adding a touch of femininity and refinement to the overall ensemble.

In a nutshell, Kriti Sanon at the GANPAT Promotions event was more than just a fashion moment; it was a fashion explosion! Her choice of the Alexander McQueen leather biker dress, paired with that thigh-high slit and killer makeup, was a statement of boldness, style, and confidence. Kriti not only rocked the red carpet but also set it on fire. Fashion, they say, is about expressing yourself, and Kriti Sanon? Well, she expressed herself beautifully.