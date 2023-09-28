Movies | Celebrities

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits

Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday recently sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha in stunning yellow salwar suits. The internet was abuzz with their ethereal appearances as they graced the occasion with grace and elegance.

28 Sep,2023
In a vibrant display of devotion and style, Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday recently sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha in stunning yellow salwar suits. The internet was abuzz with their ethereal appearances as they graced the occasion with grace and elegance. Ananya Panday bloomed in an ochre yellow ensemble, while Shraddha Kapoor radiated charm in a sunshine yellow embroidered suit. Their traditional attire and minimalistic accessories left everyone in awe, making them the epitome of timeless beauty and poise on this auspicious occasion.

Ananya Panday blooms in an ochre yellow salwar suit

Ananya Panday’s video went viral on the internet in no time. As the actress was spotted seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. The Gehraiyaan actress looked spectacular in her beautiful embellished ochre yellow salwar suit that she teamed with minimal makeup and long hair. The kurta has long full sleeves with a slit from the front. It features beautiful embroidery work all over. She rounded it off with a pair of golden drop earrings. The suit suited Panday well, and we are in absolute awe of her blooming glow in the traditional salwar suit. Picked up with minimal accessories, the actress embraced poise. She also posed for the shutterbugs with all smiles to get clicked. Check out below-

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856169

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856170

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856171

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856172

Shraddha Kapoor looks adorable in sunshine yellow embellished suit

Shraddha Kapoor is known for capturing grace at any given moment. The diva can never fail to astound her fans with her fashion dos. Given that, the actress has once again startled the world with her ethnic glam in a sunshine yellow embroidered salwar suit. Dripping with all the right festive vibes and sheer glam, the diva gave off nothing but goals as she stepped out to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. The actress teamed the salwar suit with a sleek hairbun and minimal makeup, that she teamed with no makeup and minimal accessories. Have a look at the photos-

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856166

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856167

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Panday seek blessings, look gorgeous in yellow salwar suits 856168

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant and jubilant festival, brings communities together in a whirlwind of devotion and celebration as Lord Ganesha graces our homes and streets with his divine presence. With colourful processions, ornate idols, rhythmic chants, and the aroma of modak sweets wafting through the air, it’s a time when people of all ages unite to honour the elephant-headed deity, creating a lively and unforgettable atmosphere that blends tradition and festivity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the time when age-old customs blend seamlessly with contemporary celebrations. It’s a festival where young and old alike unite to celebrate the Lord of wisdom and prosperity. And let’s not forget the culinary delights that abound during this period—mouthwatering modaks and other delectable dishes, making Ganesh Chaturthi a true gastronomic delight. So, come join in the merriment, for Ganesh Chaturthi is a joyful carnival that brings communities closer and spreads smiles far and wide!

