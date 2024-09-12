Ganpati Visarjan: Neetu Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Moments with Ranbir

Neetu Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt picture from the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony, featuring herself and son Ranbir Kapoor. The mother-son duo participated in the immersion rituals, dressed in traditional attire, marking the culmination of their five-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the posted image, Ranbir is seen reverently holding Ganpati Bappa’s idol, while Neetu carries a ‘kalash’ (holy metal pot with coconut, leaves, and flowers). Neetu’s caption, “Pudchya Varshi lavkar Aa” (Come soon next year), echoed the sentiment of devotees bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. The post included joined hands and shoe flower emojis, symbolizing prayer and honoring Ganpati’s favorite flower.

This intimate glimpse into the Kapoor family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations highlights their cherished tradition, initiated by legendary Raj Kapoor at RK Studios. The ceremony has been a longstanding family affair, with Prithviraj Kapoor and subsequent generations participating wholeheartedly.

Ranbir Kapoor, who will next be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, alongside Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, shared a moment of quiet devotion with his mother. The actor’s involvement in the family’s Ganpati celebrations underscores the significance of tradition and heritage.

Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram post garnered widespread attention, with fans and fellow celebrities alike praising the heartfelt moment. The image showcased the strong bond between Neetu and Ranbir, as they came together to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa.

The Kapoor family’s enduring tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi passionately has captivated audiences. As fans eagerly await Ranbir’s upcoming projects, this intimate glimpse into his personal life reinforces his connection to his heritage.