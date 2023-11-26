Gauri Khan Visits Ananya Panday’s New Home, Says ‘So Proud’ 

Anana Pandey, the bubbly, cute, and heartthrob of Bollywood, never misses a chance to buzz in the headlines. Whether it is about her new fashion, upcoming movies, or her personal life, the actress knows how to grab all the attention. However, today, the actress was praised by her friend Suhana Khan’s mother, Gauri Khan, who recently visited her new home.

Gauri Khan Praises Ananya Panday For Big Achievement

Taking to her Instagram handle, Gauri Khan shared a post with pictures from Ananya Pandey’s new home as she poses with Ananya and her mother, Bhavana Pandey. With the visual, it seems this trio poses on the cozy balcony of Ananya’s new home. With the bright light, good furniture, and interiors, everything looks luxurious.

The trio poses candid, where Ananya wears a black top with denim shorts while Gauri Khan glammed up in a denim-on-denim style. On the other hand, Bhavana Pandey looked comfortable in a pink peach top paired with blue denim.

Sharing this picture, Gauri wrote, “Celebrating this special home… a landmark moment. Congratulations @ananyapanday, you’ve put your heart and soul into achieving this. So proud of you, lots of love and best wishes. Many more to come.”

Ananya bought this dream home in Mumbai on Dhanteras this year. And she got her home designed by Gauri Khan and expressed her gratitude for designing it the way she wished during the Thanksgiving party.

Did you like Gauri Khan’s admiration for Ananya Panday? Drop your views in the comments box below.