Get Denim Jeans Style From Bollywood Stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor & Suhana Khan

Our stunning Bollywood Gen-Z stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan show how to style basic denim jeans to be the center of attraction in simplicity.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Oct,2023 22:35:21
The denim jeans trend is not going to end anytime soon. Every time there is a new style in this vintage outfit. And if you are looking for some contemporary fashion inspiration to style denim jeans. Then, take inspiration from Bollywood Gen-Z stars Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Suhana Khan.

Ananya Panday’s Denim-on-denim Style

Dream Girl actress Ananya shows her love for denim jeans in the denim-on-denim style. She opts for baggy denim jeans with digital print paired with a butterfly neckline bustier denim crop top with strappy sleeves. She styles it with a silver choker, earrings, and white boots.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Corset Top And Denim Jeans Style

Bawal actress creates a ‘Bawal’ fashion moment in denim jeans style. Janhvi pairs high-waist ripped denim jeans with a strapless corset top. In this avatar, she looks stylish. She adds an extra dose of sophistication with the gold hoop earrings and high heels.

Suhana Khan’s Crop Top And Denim Jeans Style

The gorgeous starkid shows how to glam up in simplicity as she opts for a black high-neck crop top paired with blue denim jeans, flaunting her curves. She keeps her glam minimal with the small hoop earrings. In this avatar, Suhana Khan looks charming.

Whose denim jeans style did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.

