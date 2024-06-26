Get The Code From Ananya Panday And Sharvari Wagh To Rock Blazer Look

In the world of contemporary, classy fashion, a blazer always tops the chart. They are versatile wardrobe essentials, ideal for both casual and formal occasions. With their chic look, blazers effortlessly elevate any outfit, whether you pair them with jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers. With different colors and cuts, blazers add a touch of sophistication and polish to your look, just like Ananya Panday and Sharvari Wagh’s recent look. Check out the photos below to get the code to rock the blazer look.

Ananya Panday Blazer Look

For her new photoshoot, Ananya Panday graced her look in a captivating white blazer. The Dream Girl 2 actress styles her look in a chic white pair with above-the-knee black shorts, giving her a classy and comfy look. The actress ditched the bralette to create a sizzling look. To elevate her style, Ananya opts for a stunning choker, sleek hairstyle, and minimal makeup. In contrast, black high heels give her a wow appearance.

Sharvari Wagh’s Blazer Look

Sharvari shared photos from her latest photoshoot for Munjya on her Instagram handle. Unlike Ananya, Sharvari rocks her blazer with a three-piece outfit. She styles her look in a brown bralette paired with a mini skirt, while the brown and white chic blazer gives her an oh-so-breathtaking appearance. With her charismatic appearance, the actress steals attention, proving that a blazer can rock any look.