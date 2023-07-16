ADVERTISEMENT
Get the Sunday casual couture code from Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a candid reel as she decks up in a casual wear. The diva wore a casual white t-shirt that she teamed with denim jeans. Check out video below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jul,2023 21:30:32
Ready to unravel the Sunday casual couture secrets? Look no further than Akshara Singh, who recently graced her Instagram handle with a delightful reel showcasing her effortless casual style. The dazzling diva rocked a classic white t-shirt, the epitome of comfort and chic, perfectly paired with trendy denim jeans. It’s fair to say that the simplicity that oozes style!

Akshara Singh’s candid reel

In her candid reel, Akshara synchronized her moves to the catchy tune of Vishal Mishra’s “Janiye” from the Netflix film “Chor Nikal Ke.” With each step, she exuded confidence and charm, proving that casual attire can be the epitome of cool.

Akshara’s choice of a white t-shirt is a timeless wardrobe staple that adds a touch of freshness to any ensemble. Paired with the ever-versatile denim jeans, this look effortlessly combines comfort and style, allowing Akshara to radiate her unique persona. She teamed it up with her sleek straight hair. For makeup, she picked up subtle minimal eyes and pink lips. Syncing on the right notes to the song, the Bhojpuri actress garnered love in no time.

So, if you’re seeking that perfect Sunday casual couture inspiration, take a cue from Akshara Singh’s style book. Embrace the simplicity of a classic white t-shirt and amp up your fashion game with a pair of denim jeans. Let your inner fashionista shine as you groove to your favourite tunes, just like the fabulous Akshara!

