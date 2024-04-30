Glamorous Beauty: Nushrratt Bharuccha Radiates Elegance in an Ethereal Pink Bridal Lehenga Set

Nushrratt Bharuccha has taken the fashion world by storm with her gorgeous traditional outfit in the latest Instagram dump. Known for her impeccable taste, she has frequently pulled out the best in her glam, leaving fans drooling. This time, the beauty brings back the fashion game with a traditional bridal pink lehenga set for the photoshoot. Let’s have a peek below.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Pink Bridal Lehenga Set-

Absolutely breathtaking! Nushrratt Bharuccha has an uncanny ability to bring any appearance to perfection. The diva chooses a pink bridal lehenga from Rianta’s clothing line. The V-neckline shirt studded with pearls, crystals, and glass beads, combined with a high waist flared floor-length lehenga, highlights her jaw-dropping midriff and draws us in. She looks like a queen in this pastel pink silky net dupatta with rich embroidered border accents. Nushrratt Bharuccha looks divine in this lovely pink hue. The outfit costs Rs. 219,950.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Beauty Appearance-

For hair, The diva fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. For makeup, this time she focused on enhancing her features with a soft makeup with light brown eyelids, black eyeliner, fluttery lashes, shimmery cheeks and glossy light brown lips, which adds glamour to her face. The actress chose gold and green stone embellished long earrings and a gold kada adding a modern twist to her outfit. In the picture, she flaunts her gorgeous bridal outfit with a sweet smile on her face for the photoshoot.

What do you think about Nushrratt Bharuccha’s stunning bridal outfit? Let us know your opinions below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.