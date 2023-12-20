Glow In Gold Like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon And Malavika Mohanan In Golden Sarees

Wedding season has arrived already, and if you are looking for something that will allow you to take center stage in the golden glow, wear sarees inspired by stunning Bollywood beauties Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and Malavika Mohanan. Let’s take a look below.

Kiara Advani’s Shimmery Golden Dress

Get that desired diva vibe in a golden saree like Kiara Advani. The actress dons an embellished golden slip blouse with a deep neckline. The sleek saree is pre-stitched, giving her a perfect and striking look. The Shershah actress ditched accessories and opted for smokey eye makeup and an open hairstyle to make her appearance blingy.

Kriti Sanon’s Sheer Saree

Be the ray of right in a golden sheer saree. The actress dons a golden sheer saree embellished with sparkling sequins. She opts for a bold butterfly neckline and halter sleeves pattern blouse to increase the sensuousness. To elevate her appearance, she opted for golden hoop earrings. She completes her six-yard elegance with a sleek bun and smudgy black eyes.

Malavika Mohanan’s Shimmery Gold Saree

Get all eyes on you like Malavika Mohanan in this shimmery saree. The actress dons a halter-neck shimmery blouse with a low neckline accentuating her burst. She draped the saree in a trendy way, increasing the hotness bar. Unlike Kriti, Malavika opts for no accessories but a bold black kajal and open wavy curls hairstyle to elevate her look.

So whose golden saree look did you like? Drop your views in the comments.