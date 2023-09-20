Movies | Celebrities

Glowing like gold! Rashmika Mandanna is dream in beige saree and deep plunge blouse design

Rashmika Mandanna keeps her saree glam on check in a stylish beige saree with gorgeous embellished blouse design, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Sep,2023 20:34:58
Rashmika Mandanna, the stunning sensation of the silver screen, recently set social media ablaze with her radiant beauty, and we can’t help but gush about it! In her latest photoshoot, the diva looked like a vision in a golden beige see-through saree that seemed to drape her like liquid gold. It was a fashion masterpiece that had jaws dropping across the internet!

But what’s a glamorous saree without the perfect blouse to accompany it? Rashmika Mandanna knows just how to do it right! She paired her ethereal saree with a deep plunging neckline blouse in a matching shade of beige, adorned with intricate embroidery. It was a blend of modern elegance and traditional craftsmanship that left us in awe.

Her wavy hair cascading down her shoulders added an element of effortless grace to the entire look. The decision to leave her hair open was spot on, as it perfectly complemented the ensemble’s overall vibe.

When it came to makeup, Rashmika opted for a minimalistic approach, letting her natural beauty shine through. A touch of pink blush on her cheeks and those luscious pink lips added a subtle pop of color to her look. It was the kind of makeup that whispers elegance rather than shouting for attention.

And let’s not forget those gorgeous gold jhumkas she wore, elevating the look to a whole new level of chic. They were the perfect finishing touch, adding a hint of traditional charm to her contemporary avatar.

In Rashmika Mandanna’s latest photos, she truly looked like she was glowing like gold, proving once again that when it comes to fashion, she’s an absolute dream!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

