Goals! Sonam Kapoor gets mushy with husband Sonam Ahuja, calls him ‘absolute gentleman’

Sonam Kapoor recently graced Instagram with a breathtaking display of her latest ethnic attire, earning an outpouring of compliments from her adoring followers. The Bollywood star shared a series of photos featuring her in a traditional ensemble alongside her suave partner, Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor goes all romantic and mushy with Anand Ahuja

In her caption, Sonam expressed her admiration, stating, “My absolute gentleman of a date… Lucky me!” The captivating ensemble comprised a saree paired with a silk blouse and a beautifully embroidered waistcoat, all carefully selected from the exquisite collection of renowned designer Ritu Kumar.

Sonam’s mustard-hued Ritu Kumar saree boasted intricate gold kadhai work, green patti borders, and shimmering sequin embellishments. Breaking away from tradition, the actor elegantly pleated and tucked the pallu at her waist, creating the illusion of a form-fitting skirt.

The silk blouse featured elaborate embroidered patterns in rustic brown and green tones, with a round neckline, billowy full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, and a relaxed fit. Adding an extra layer of elegance, Sonam adorned herself with a black velvet waistcoat adorned with opulent gold and red brocade embroidery.

Her accessories game was on point, featuring boho-chic jewels like oxidized silver bracelets, layered choker necklaces, and gem-adorned earrings. The modern ethnic look was completed with winged eyeliner, subtle mauve eye shadow, glossy lip shade, rosy blush on the cheekbones, feathered brows, a dewy base, and strategic highlighter on the contours. The finishing touch? A sleek bun parted down the center, adding an extra touch of sophistication to the ensemble. Sonam Kapoor once again proved her prowess in the fashion arena, creating a harmonious blend of tradition and contemporary elegance.