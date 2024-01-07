Golden Girl! Rashmika Mandanna blooms in yellow silk saree [Photos]

Guess who just lit up our Instagram feed with pure sunshine vibes? Rashmika Mandanna, aka Gitanjali! Picture this: the stunning actress draped in a vibrant yellow saree, rocking golden borders like it’s nobody’s business. And oh, did I mention the matching sleeveless blouse? Absolute perfection! But wait, the glam game is not holding back – diamond danglers and a chic ring, because why settle for anything less?

Now, let’s talk hair. Rashmika’s got this sleek ponytail thing going on, parted down the middle, giving off major golden girl vibes that perfectly match the traditional ensemble. And the makeup? It’s like an art canvas – dewy finish, flawless nude lipstick, and eyes that pop with mascara. Seriously, is there a beauty move she can’t conquer?

But the real showstopper here is the caption she dropped for us: “Your love is always felt in my heart. Every glimpse melts me. A simple moment formed an unbreakable bond, my love. Your love is my happiness – eternally grateful.” Cue the collective “aww”! Rashmika, you’re stealing hearts not just with your looks but with those heartfelt words.

In every post, Rashmika Mandanna isn’t just giving us fashion goals; she’s serving up a dose of gratitude and warmth. So, whether you’re here for the fashion inspo or the feel-good vibes, she’s got you covered.

Rashmika was last seen in the movie Animal. She starred alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others. She played the role of Gitanjali in the movie.