Guide To Be Handsome Munda Like Arjun Kapoor This Wedding Season In Kurta-Pajama

Arjun Kapoor is a well-known Indian celebrity. He is known for modeling and acting in showbiz. However, more than acting, the actor has garnered love for his fashion. From bossy looks to ethnic styles, he pulls every look effortlessly. And what makes him an inspiration for many is his attitude to carry different looks. As the wedding season is here, the actor, with his latest appearance, guides how to be the handsome hunk in a kurta pajama.

Like many of us, Arjun Kapoor is also going to his friend’s wedding. And the actor chooses two looks that are so different from each other yet stylish enough to be in your collection. In the first look, Arjun Kapoor can be seen wearing an ivory kurta embellished with white threadwork all over, while the golden buttons add an extra dose of sparkle. The matching pajamas complete his appearance, and the sunglasses complement his appearance.

Arjun Kapoor wore a plain black kurta with matching chic pants in the other look. And the stylish half-kurta jacket looks dapper. His combed hairstyle, expensive watch, and bracelet complete his look. Lastly, the black shoes add an extra dose of sophistication. If you wish to be the center of attraction this wedding season, these looks can be your choice.

