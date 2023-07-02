ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani thinks Ranveer Singh can ‘pull off’ any style, here’s why

Ranveer took the opportunity to showcase the stunning jewellery collection of Tiffany & Co. Also, this year, earlier, he graced the reopening of Tiffany & Co's fancy flagship store in New York.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
02 Jul,2023 20:40:52
Hansika Motwani is absolutely smitten with Ranveer Singh‘s incredible style game! The handsome actor has been grabbing all the attention with his recent photoshoot, where he’s rocking a fabulous all-black look. And it’s not just Hansika, we too got all flabbergasted with his look.

Ranveer took the opportunity to showcase the stunning jewellery collection of Tiffany & Co. Also, this year, earlier, he graced the reopening of Tiffany & Co’s fancy flagship store in New York. Sharing the photos on social media, Ranveer added a caption that said, “No rules. All welcome. #TiffanyLock Share your personal unbreakable bonds that make you who you are.”

Here take a look at the post-

In response, Hansika couldn’t help but sing praises for Ranveer’s amazing style and believed he can rock any outfit effortlessly. With his charm and charisma, Ranveer continues to be a trendsetter, captivating both his fans and the industry with his fashion choices that never fail to impress.

Hansika Motwani wrote, “Can pull off any damn thing” alongside a fire emoji.

Ranveer’s fashion

Known for his bold and unconventional style choices, the actor never fails to surprise and captivate the audience with his unique fashion statements. Whether it’s sporting vibrant colors, flamboyant prints, or donning quirky accessories, Ranveer fearlessly pushes the boundaries of fashion norms. From traditional ensembles with a contemporary twist to avant-garde red carpet looks, he effortlessly pulls off even the most unconventional outfits with his infectious energy and confidence. Ranveer Singh’s eccentric fashion sense continues to inspire and entertain, making him a true trendsetter in the world of Bollywood fashion.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

