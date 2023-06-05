“Happiest birthday to this gorgeous boss”, Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt note for celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a special post for the celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray, given the latter’s birthday. Sharing the post, Peecee shared a beautiful heartfelt note for the star stylist. Check out below-

Priyanka Chopra’s hearty wishes for Rebecca Corbin Murray

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures on her social media handle, where we can see the diva posing with the celebrity stylist like a boss. Sharing the pictures, Peecee wrote, “Happiest birthday to this gorgeous Boss! @rebeccacorbinmurray Happiest birthday darling . Here’s wishing you as much joy as you bring to everyone around you.”

We can also see how Rebecca is helping Peecee out to get into her Met Gala outfit in the second picture.

Here take a look at the post-

About Rebecca Corbin Murray

Rebecca Corbin Murray is a highly acclaimed and influential figure in the world of fashion and celebrity styling. Known for her impeccable taste and keen eye for style, she has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. With her talent for transforming stars into fashion icons, Murray has become one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists in the business.

Murray’s career has been marked by numerous high-profile collaborations with A-list celebrities, showcasing her ability to curate unique and unforgettable looks for red carpet events, award shows, and public appearances. Her work has graced the pages of top fashion magazines and has garnered widespread praise for its innovation and sophistication.