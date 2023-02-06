Happy Birthday Angad Bedi: Neha Dhupia Wishes Her Husband With A Sweet Note On His Birthday

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are one of Bollywood’s prettiest couples. They are talented performers and the proud parents of two gorgeous children. Angad Bedi, who is always a pleasure to watch on TV, is now poised to appear on screen for the first time with his wife, Neha Dhupia. The duo, who have been married for over five years, will enthrall spectators on screen with their connection. The pair is well-loved for their love, which is evident anytime they are seen together in public and on their social media platforms.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi make a lovely couple. They are never afraid to share their feelings for each other on social media. Today is Angad Bedi’s birthday, and his wife Neha Dhupia has special birthday wishes for him.

Neha Dhupia’s Picture With Angad Bedima

Neha Dhupia posted a selfie wearing a dark black t-shirt and black sunglasses. Her hair was fashioned in a center-parted basic straight hairdo. Angad Bedi was dressed in a white t-shirt and black-framed sunglasses. In the first image, they are seated on the couch, Neha Dhupia taking a selfie, and Angad striking a spontaneous gesture for the camera. Neha donned a white patterned bikini with black-shaded sunglasses in the second photo. In the pool, she poses with Angad. In the third photo, they are seen smiling and taking a selfie. In the final image, Neha strikes a relaxed position by resting her chin on her palm while Angad glances at the camera.

Neha Dhupia captioned her post, “Happy birthday baby !!! Here’s to watching sunsets, lazing under the sun endlessly, driving far and wide for sugar free and gluten free dessert and having 3 am conversations about love, life and work! And yes to our babies who are the luckiest to have you as their horsey papa …. May this one be even more special, my love cheering you today and always for the son, father, husband, friend and human that you are ( baaki sab in person ).”

