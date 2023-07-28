“Happy birthday love,” Monalisa pens heartfelt birthday wish for Vikrant Singh

Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa has left fans swooning as she poured her heart out on social media to wish her husband, Vikrant Singh, a very happy birthday. The couple shared an adorable moment from the comfort of their home, giving a glimpse of their undying love and affection for each other.

Here’s what Monalisa shared for her love

The Instagram post featured a heartwarming picture of Monalisa and Vikrant, both sporting beaming smiles. Alongside the captivating snap, the actress expressed her feelings with utmost tenderness, writing, “In Awe Of Your Love, Magic Everyday… Me And Mine… HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE ….” The heartfelt message instantly melted the hearts of their followers, who flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the birthday boy.

Check out-

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh’s romantic journey has been nothing short of a fairytale. The lovebirds first crossed paths on the sets of a popular television reality show, where their hearts found a connection amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world.

Since their marriage, Monalisa and Vikrant have remained inseparable, and their love has only grown stronger with time. They frequently share glimpses of their blissful married life on social media, treating their followers to delightful insights into their loving and joyous moments.

As Vikrant celebrates another year of life, it is evident that Monalisa is head over heels for her beloved husband, cherishing each moment spent together.

