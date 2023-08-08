ADVERTISEMENT
Happy Birthday, Prajaktta Mali: Sneak Peek Into Her Incredible Journey

Prajaktta Mali is a renowned actress in Marathi Entertainment. Today is her birthday, and we take a look at her journey to celebrate her presence. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Aug,2023 19:00:44
Today 8th of August is Prajaktta Mali’s birthday. The diva turns 34 years old this year. As soon as the clock struck 12, wishes started to pour in from everyone who knew her. Over the years, the diva has evolved, and we have witnessed her incredible journey in the entertainment business. Recently she bought her dream farmhouse in Karjat, where she was seen vacationing with her family.

Prajaktta Mali’s incredible journey

The 34-year-old, during a chat show Dil Ke Kareeb hosted by Sulekha Talwalkar, Prajaktta revealed that she got her first break from the makers of the film Tandala for a small role. While shooting, she got another opportunity from the assistant director and shared that she never planned, but it kept happening.

Prajaktta Mali started her career in the show Suvasini in 2011. Later in 2013, she appeared in Julun Yeti Reshimgathi. She Haas featured in films like Sangharsh, Hampi, Party, and others. She started hosting the Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra from 2018 to 2020. And they will make a comeback on 14th August 2023. Prajaktta Mali, with her hard work and constituency in the entertainment world, carved her niche and ruled over her hearts. The diva has entertained the audience through her acting chops.

We wish a very happy birthday to Prajaktta Mali.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

