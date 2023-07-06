ADVERTISEMENT
Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React

Prajaktta Mali, in her latest Instagram dump, shared new pictures in Marathi ethnic look. Let's check it out and embrace her ethnicity in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jul,2023 19:00:51
The gorgeous and talented actress Prajaktta Mali is one of the most famous divas in the Marathi entertainment business. She has a unique taste in fashion, and so she owns a jewelry house called Prajaktaraj. Once again, the diva shared a new picture in a new ethnic avatar flaunting accessories from her label. Let’s check out her ethnicity in the below pictures.

Prajaktta Mali Marathi Look

Prajaktta wore a red silk saree with print detailing in the shared pictures. She paired it with a contrasting grey blouse. While her puffy bun, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, maroon lips, and simple look rounded her appearance. Her oxidized earrings, long necklace, and Marathi nath elevated her Marathi look.

Throughout the pictures, she looked gorgeous, flaunting her ethnicity. She captioned her post, “Tomorrow “Prajaktaraj” will complete 5 months.
New jewelry will be included tomorrow as scheduled.
#staytuned
Looking back to the journey
#prajaktaraj #prajakttamali @.”

Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React 830622

Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React 830623

Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React 830624

Undoubtedly you liked her Marathi mulgi look. So you can opt for a style like hers and slay ethnicity in your way with the minimal.

Prajaktta is famous for her hosting the Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. Other than that, she has millions of followers on her Instagram, with whom she regularly shares and engages.

What’s your reaction to this? Please let us know in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

