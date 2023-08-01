Watch: Prajaktta Mali's On-Set Fun Banter With Cast

Prajaktta Mali is back to work after spending time at home. The diva is one of the most grounded and loved stars. She loves to enjoy every moment of her life, whether on set or not. Today, the diva amidst the shoot on set is having a great time with her cast in the show.

Prajaktta Mali’s Fun Banter

The diva shared a video clip from the sets of the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. She took the camera in her and shared a glimpse of the fun time with the cast and a cup of tea. In the video, she looks ready and fresh to work. The other members are also as excited and happy about the shoot. This also hints that the laughter will be double and more entertaining this time.

Prajaktta Mali began her shooting for the upcoming season of the Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. In the caption, she revealed that the show will premiere on 14 August from Monday to Thursday at 9 pm.

In the caption, she wrote, “And yesterday shooting started #Maharastrachihasyajatra Much needed laughter therapy has begun from 14 August, Monday to Thursday at 9 pm.”

Earlier, Prajaktta Mali brought a beautiful farmhouse she had always wished for in Karjat. The actress shared the news with her fans and also shared the pictures on her profile. The actress enjoys huge fandom on her profile and keeps her fans engaged with her. She has 2 million followers on her Instagram.

So are you excited about Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra? Please drop your excitement in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.