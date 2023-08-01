ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Prajaktta Mali's On-Set Fun Banter With Cast

Prajaktta Mali is a renowned actress in the Marathi entertainment world. The diva is having fun today with her cast in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Aug,2023 20:00:04
Watch: Prajaktta Mali's On-Set Fun Banter With Cast 839700

Prajaktta Mali is back to work after spending time at home. The diva is one of the most grounded and loved stars. She loves to enjoy every moment of her life, whether on set or not. Today, the diva amidst the shoot on set is having a great time with her cast in the show.

Prajaktta Mali’s Fun Banter

The diva shared a video clip from the sets of the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. She took the camera in her and shared a glimpse of the fun time with the cast and a cup of tea. In the video, she looks ready and fresh to work. The other members are also as excited and happy about the shoot. This also hints that the laughter will be double and more entertaining this time.

Prajaktta Mali began her shooting for the upcoming season of the Marathi comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra. In the caption, she revealed that the show will premiere on 14 August from Monday to Thursday at 9 pm.

In the caption, she wrote, “And yesterday shooting started #Maharastrachihasyajatra Much needed laughter therapy has begun from 14 August, Monday to Thursday at 9 pm.”

Earlier, Prajaktta Mali brought a beautiful farmhouse she had always wished for in Karjat. The actress shared the news with her fans and also shared the pictures on her profile. The actress enjoys huge fandom on her profile and keeps her fans engaged with her. She has 2 million followers on her Instagram.

So are you excited about Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra? Please drop your excitement in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Prajaktta Mali Achieves Her Dream To Own A Farm House; See Pics 834649
Prajaktta Mali Achieves Her Dream To Own A Farm House; See Pics
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Traditional Marathi Avatar(New Pics Alert) 833096
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Traditional Marathi Avatar(New Pics Alert)
Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React 830625
Prajaktta Mali Flaunts Marathi Ethnicity; Fans React
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look 821003
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look
Latest Stories
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 Trailer Promises a Rib-Tickling Roller Coaster Ride with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday 839775
Balaji Telefilms Dream Girl 2 Trailer Promises a Rib-Tickling Roller Coaster Ride with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday
Ranveer Singh Proves His Unbeatable Acting Prowess Proving Himself To Be The Best Actor Of This Generation! 839773
Ranveer Singh Proves His Unbeatable Acting Prowess Proving Himself To Be The Best Actor Of This Generation!
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally 839698
Take Inspiration From Rani Chatterjee To Be Fit Physically And Mentally
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum 839748
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa 839745
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari's Amazon miniTV series 839744
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari’s web series
Read Latest News