Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse

Prajaktta Mali is a stunning diva in the entertainment world. With her magical look in a blue saree, she is ruling over hearts in the latest Instagram dump.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Aug,2023 08:35:40
Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse 845387

Prajaktta Mali, the stunning actress in Marathi entertainment, makes hearts racing with her exquisite fashion and style. Today, the beauty elevates her enchanting look decked in ethnicity in a blue saree and halter neck blouse. She adorns it with simplicity and elegance.

Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree

In the latest pictures, Prajaktta wore a beautiful multi-color blue breezy saree paired with a contrasting white halter blouse by Kalki Fashion. She adds a dose of desi-ness with her simple, messy bun, blushed cheeks, and beautiful eyes. Her accessorisation with a choker necklace and earrings elevate her enchanting look.

Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse 845384

Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse 845385

Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse 845386

Styled by Rajasidatar and Sheerlychic, the actress embraced her ethnicity in the most stunning way. She adorns her hair with a beautiful white rose. And in the series of pictures, she flaunted her mesmerizing glam. The diva posing with the flower in this beautiful blue saree looked nothing less than a princess.

Kudos to the amazing makeup team, Sannayaj Viiraj, Madhura Deokute, and Seema, who made her look enchanting. Throughout the pictures, she embraced her stunning looks. In her caption, the diva expressed her pride for the amazing achievement by ISRO. “A proud Indian 🇮🇳. Extremely happy..😇 Love and light 🌟.”

Did you like Prajaktta Mali’s glam in an enchanting blue saree and halter neck blouse? Please share your views in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

