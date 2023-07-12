ADVERTISEMENT
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Traditional Marathi Avatar(New Pics Alert)

Prajaktta Mali loves to style herself in ethnic style. In her latest pictures, she is grabbing attention with her Marathi avatar; check it out in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 19:00:12
Prajaktta Mali is a famous Marathi actress in the world of entertainment. She is known for her fashion and style. Whether she styles herself in traditional Indian drapes or classy western fits, Prajaktta knows to make a statement with her sartorial choices and styles. Today she chose to go ethnic in her Marathi avatar. Let’s check it out below.

Prajaktta Mali Marathi Avatar

The diva shared new pictures on her profile. She wore a beautiful blue silk saree paired with a contrasting black blouse. She accessorized her look with oxidized ornaments that added to her beauty.

In the first picture, Prajaktta emphasized her neck jewelry. She wore an oxidized choker, a slightly long chain, stud earrings, an oxidized pin, bangles, and a bajuband. Her smokey eyes blushed cheeks, and maroon lip color rounded her appearance.

In the next picture, she defined her beauty with the oxidized nose ring and long oxidized motif layers of the chain. Her ankles were beautified with anklets. And lastly, the kamarband defined her overall look. She is the epitome of beauty with her Marathi style. Her every look has made her fans mesmerized. She captioned her post, “The heart wakes up with love Knowingly and unknowingly.” The diva enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram profile. Her constant posts keep her fans engaged.

Did you like Prajaktta Mali’s new Marathi avatar? Please share your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

