Take Code From Prajaktta Mali To Look Splendid In Sitara Saree

The gorgeous Prajaktta Mali is a well-known face in the Marathi entertainment world. She is known for hosting the very famous regional show ‘Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.’ This time, the actress mesmerized her fans with her jaw-dropping appearance in Sitara saree style.

Prajaktta Mali In Sitara Saree Style

In the shared video, Prajaktta Mali can be seen embracing her ethnicity in the beautiful navy blue striped Sitara Saree paired with a contrasting beige shade sleeveless blouse to give her traditional look a contemporary touch. In the simple yet attractive Suta’s navy blue mul saree with zari, Prajaktta exudes splendid charm.

But wait, there is more! She opts to pair the elegant drape with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery from Prajaktta Mali’s accessories brand. She adorns her look with different neckpieces which suit every style. Her open hair, with the bindi on her forehead and pink lips, adds up to her magnetic charm.

Prajaktta embraces her gorgeousness in the video, flaunting her beautiful smile in the elegant saree. She played with flowers and her styling, making her a blissful treat for fans.

Prajaktta Mali began her journey in the industry in 2011 with the serial Suvasini, and since then, she has been ruling hearts with her skillful performance.

Did you like Prajaktta Mali’s gorgeous, simple, yet attractive sitara saree? Let us know in the comments.