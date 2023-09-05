Movies | Celebrities

Take Code From Prajaktta Mali To Look Splendid In Sitara Saree

Prajaktta Mali, with her fashion flair, always impresses her fans. This time, the beauty shares her secret to looking splendid in a sitara saree in her latest Instagram pictures.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Sep,2023 19:30:13
Take Code From Prajaktta Mali To Look Splendid In Sitara Saree 848898

The gorgeous Prajaktta Mali is a well-known face in the Marathi entertainment world. She is known for hosting the very famous regional show ‘Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.’ This time, the actress mesmerized her fans with her jaw-dropping appearance in Sitara saree style.

Prajaktta Mali In Sitara Saree Style

In the shared video, Prajaktta Mali can be seen embracing her ethnicity in the beautiful navy blue striped Sitara Saree paired with a contrasting beige shade sleeveless blouse to give her traditional look a contemporary touch. In the simple yet attractive Suta’s navy blue mul saree with zari, Prajaktta exudes splendid charm.

But wait, there is more! She opts to pair the elegant drape with traditional Maharashtrian jewellery from Prajaktta Mali’s accessories brand. She adorns her look with different neckpieces which suit every style. Her open hair, with the bindi on her forehead and pink lips, adds up to her magnetic charm.

Prajaktta embraces her gorgeousness in the video, flaunting her beautiful smile in the elegant saree. She played with flowers and her styling, making her a blissful treat for fans.

Prajaktta Mali began her journey in the industry in 2011 with the serial Suvasini, and since then, she has been ruling hearts with her skillful performance.

Did you like Prajaktta Mali’s gorgeous, simple, yet attractive sitara saree? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse 845387
Prajaktta Mali Looks Magical In Blue Saree And White Halter Neck Blouse
Happy Birthday, Prajaktta Mali: Sneak Peek Into Her Incredible Journey 841469
Happy Birthday, Prajaktta Mali: Sneak Peek Into Her Incredible Journey
Prajaktta Mali's Unfiltered Self In The Beauty Of Nature; See Pics 841134
Prajaktta Mali’s Unfiltered Self In The Beauty Of Nature; See Pics
Watch: Prajaktta Mali's On-Set Fun Banter With Cast 839700
Watch: Prajaktta Mali’s On-Set Fun Banter With Cast
Prajaktta Mali Achieves Her Dream To Own A Farm House; See Pics 834649
Prajaktta Mali Achieves Her Dream To Own A Farm House; See Pics
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Traditional Marathi Avatar(New Pics Alert) 833096
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Traditional Marathi Avatar(New Pics Alert)

Latest Stories

WhatsApp unveils new toggle to manage instant video messaging feature 848743
WhatsApp unveils new toggle to manage instant video messaging feature
Exclusive: Swastik Tiwari to enter Sony SAB's Dil Diyan Gallan 848916
Exclusive: Swastik Tiwari to enter Sony SAB’s Dil Diyan Gallan
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors 848920
Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors
Lucky Romance to Come and Hug Me: Amazon miniTV to sweep off your feet this September with these alluring Hindi dubbed K-Dramas 848917
Lucky Romance to Come and Hug Me: Amazon miniTV to sweep off your feet this September with these alluring Hindi dubbed K-Dramas
Remo D'Souza Makes a Grand Return to the Stage after 3 -years break at Hip Hop India Grand Finale 848914
Remo D’Souza Makes a Grand Return to the Stage after 3 -years break at Hip Hop India Grand Finale
Sneak Peek Into Rani Chatterjee's BTS Moments From Set, Check Out Her Amazing Transformation 848783
Sneak Peek Into Rani Chatterjee’s BTS Moments From Set, Check Out Her Amazing Transformation
Read Latest News