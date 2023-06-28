ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look

The stunning Marathi actress Prajaktta has always stolen the show with her style. And yet again, her perfect Marathi mulgi look is buzzing online

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Jun,2023 19:00:48
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look

Prajaktta Mali is a famous actress who predominantly works in the Marathi film and television industry. She has earned a name for herself through her performance and acting skills. Other than that, she is known for her love for the Marathi mulgi look. In the latest pictures, the diva looked captivating in Marathi mulgi style. Let’s check out

Prajaktta Mali as Marathi Mulgi

In the latest Instagram dump, the diva wore an ethnic shiny green nauvari saree with a red border embroidered in gold. She paired it with a matching blouse. Her gold ornaments from head to toe rounded her appearance. The sleek bun with gajra, moon bindi, Marathi nose ring, and green bangles added to her royal Maharashtrian look.

Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look 820999

Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look 821000

She posed, sitting on the floor like a queen. Her attitude on the face and ethnic look suited well with her personality. Prajaktta is a package of talent and ethnicity.

Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look 821001

Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look 821002

Prajaktta Mali is quite famous on social media handles. She enjoys a huge fandom on her profile, with over 2 million followers. Her regular share of pictures keeps her fans engaged with her. She likes to share every detail about her life with her fans. The diva began her career with Star Pravah’s Suvasini in 2011. She is popularly known for anchoring the very famous Marathi show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

Did you like Prajaktta Mali’s Marathi mulgi look? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
“Powerful people make places powerful”: How superstar Yash is living this dialogue in reality
“Powerful people make places powerful”: How superstar Yash is living this dialogue in reality
Shooting the climax of Asur 2 was the most satisfying part for me as a creator and showrunner: Writer Gaurav Shukla
Shooting the climax of Asur 2 was the most satisfying part for me as a creator and showrunner: Writer Gaurav Shukla
Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Exclusive: Pawan Chopra to feature in Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar
Gadar 2 will appeal to youngsters and elders alike: Mir Sarwar
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa suspects Vanya’s intention
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa suspects Vanya’s intention
Read Latest News