Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look

Prajaktta Mali is a famous actress who predominantly works in the Marathi film and television industry. She has earned a name for herself through her performance and acting skills. Other than that, she is known for her love for the Marathi mulgi look. In the latest pictures, the diva looked captivating in Marathi mulgi style. Let’s check out

Prajaktta Mali as Marathi Mulgi

In the latest Instagram dump, the diva wore an ethnic shiny green nauvari saree with a red border embroidered in gold. She paired it with a matching blouse. Her gold ornaments from head to toe rounded her appearance. The sleek bun with gajra, moon bindi, Marathi nose ring, and green bangles added to her royal Maharashtrian look.

She posed, sitting on the floor like a queen. Her attitude on the face and ethnic look suited well with her personality. Prajaktta is a package of talent and ethnicity.

Prajaktta Mali is quite famous on social media handles. She enjoys a huge fandom on her profile, with over 2 million followers. Her regular share of pictures keeps her fans engaged with her. She likes to share every detail about her life with her fans. The diva began her career with Star Pravah’s Suvasini in 2011. She is popularly known for anchoring the very famous Marathi show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

Did you like Prajaktta Mali's Marathi mulgi look?