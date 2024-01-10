Here’s What Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Very Serious About, Check Out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the queen of Bollywood. The sensational actress is known for her dominance in the industry through her top-notch acting skills in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Bodyguard, Jab We Met, and others. Well, that’s not all; she is also a regular newsmaker with her social media presence. She shares every detail with her fans, and now she reveals what she is very serious about in her life.

What Kareena Kapoor Is Very Serious About?

On Wednesday afternoon, Kareena Kapoor drops a photo of herself eating at her dining table. In the image, she looks real in a casual outfit, enjoying her meal. There were several dishes, and they looked delicious. But you must be wondering what is serious about this. So let us reveal that Kareena Kapoor, in the caption, shares that no one comes between her and her food. Not only food but her special Chinese food as she is very serious about it.

Kareena captioned, “No one ever come between me and my Chinese food….🙊😳😀😀

I take it very seriously…

#Foodie for life#Kapoors and their food❤️.”

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor made her debut on OTT with Jaane Jaan, which also became the most-watched non-English movie during the first week of release. While on-screen, she was seen alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chadda.

