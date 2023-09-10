Movies | Celebrities

Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Sep,2023 22:35:14
Antara Biswas, also known as Monalisa, recently captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and beachgoers alike with her stunning beachwear ensemble. In a picturesque sunny day moment shared on her social media, the actress exuded elegance and sophistication while basking on a yacht beneath the radiant beach sun.

Decoding Monalisa’s stylish look in black bikini set

Monalisa’s choice of attire for this beach excursion was nothing short of remarkable. She adorned herself in a tasteful black bikini set, which transcended the boundaries of ordinary swimwear. The ensemble not only accentuated her natural curves but also made a profound fashion statement. The addition of a vibrant floral red shrug provided a striking contrast, further elevating her beach aesthetic.

Her long straight hair, gently cascading down her back, contributed to an overall appearance of understated grace. The stylish black shades she sported not only shielded her from the sun’s rays but also added an element of chicness to her ensemble.

Monalisa’s beach attire sets an exceptional standard in terms of beach fashion, definitely. Her choice of clothing not only exudes a timeless appeal but also leaves a lasting impression. Whether one is planning a beach vacation or simply admiring the aspirational world of beach fashion, Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa, serves as a fashion icon worth emulating.

Indeed, Sundays are ideally spent revelling in the sun’s warmth, embracing comfort and style, and celebrating a day filled with happiness, just as Monalisa so elegantly demonstrates.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

