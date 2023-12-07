Hotness Alert! Janvhi Kapoor turns edgy in shimmery bodycon gown

Janhvi Kapoor recently stole the spotlight at The Archies’ launch, captivating onlookers in a black shimmery stone-studded gown. The actress, renowned for her impeccable style, took to her social media to share a series of striking photos.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s look

Clad in a chic bodycon dress that perfectly complemented her long, wavy hair falling in layers, Janhvi radiated glamour. With dewy soft eyes and nude lips, she effortlessly rounded off her stylish look, providing her followers with a tantalizing glimpse into her glamorous evening with a casual caption, “dinner on the go.”

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Janhvi Kapoor is also climbing the success ladder as an actor too. The actress is set to make her Telugu debut with the film “Devara,” a revelation she made on her birthday. Expressing her anticipation, she wrote, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to team up with my favourite Jr NTR,” accompanied by a red heart emoji. Jr NTR responded with warmth, welcoming Janhvi on board and extending heartfelt birthday wishes. As fans eagerly await this new chapter in Janhvi’s career, the actress continues to make waves, seamlessly blending her charisma on and off the screen.

The actress was last seen in the critically acclaimed movie Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. The actress debuted as an actor with the movie ‘Dhadak’ alongside Ishaan Khatter.