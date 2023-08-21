ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette

Monalisa shares a great love for sarees. Today in her black saree look, she is creating buzz. Her hotness in the black has left the fans sweating. Check out the pictures below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 20:00:54
Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette 844491

Monalisa, the stunning diva, and queen of hearts in the Bhojpuri entertainment world, shares a great love for traditional drape saree. We have witnessed her saree saga in different shades, styles, and patterns, and the actress never fails to make a statement with her impeccable choices. Today, she is soaring the hotness level in the plain black saree, making her fans sweat.

Monalisa’s Soaring Hotness In Black Saree

In the latest Instagram photo dump, the Bhojpuri beauty wore a plain black sheer see-through saree, having a netted pallu teamed with a low plunging neckline slip blouse. She looked nothing less than a sensual queen in the black-size yard drape. Her bold look is the picture soaring hotness level in the simple yet captivating avatar.

Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette 844489

Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette 844490

Monalisa makes her style a statement look by pairing it with dazzling makeup and accessories. A pair of silver diamond earrings add glamour to her hot look. Her elegance in bold winged eyeliner, dewy makeup, and bold red lips caught our attention. She enhanced her picturesque charm in the black sizzling style.

While through her caption, Monalisa tried to inspire her fans to be themselves and do things for themselves. She embraced her hot look in the black saree throughout the stunning pictures.

Did you like Monalisa’s hotness-soaring black saree look? Please share your views in the comments with us.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here 843286
Monalisa Looks Jaw-Dropping In Black Bodycon And Pink-tastic Eyes; See Here
Monalisa's Love For Lavender Is Visible In Her Sultry Six Yard Avatar 841071
Monalisa’s Love For Lavender Is Visible In Her Sultry Six Yard Avatar
Monalisa Is High On 'Kaavaalaa' Trend, Dances In Hot Pink Lehenga 840978
Monalisa Is High On ‘Kaavaalaa’ Trend, Dances In Hot Pink Lehenga
Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family 840894
Monalisa Looks Magical In Saree, Poses With Family
Monalisa With Hubby Vikrant Singh Seeks Blessings From Kashi Vishwanath; Check Out Photos 840040
Monalisa With Hubby Vikrant Singh Seeks Blessings From Kashi Vishwanath; Check Out Photos
Monalisa Grooving In Moody Monsoon Vibes 839409
Monalisa Grooving In Moody Monsoon Vibes
Latest Stories
India's middle-order gets boost as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul return for Asia Cup 844597
India’s middle-order gets boost as Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul return for Asia Cup
Another musical marvel 'Jamnapaar' brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2! 844662
Another musical marvel ‘Jamnapaar’ brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2!
Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​ 844660
Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha 844656
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore 844641
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini questions Aradhana about her mother 844648
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini questions Aradhana about her mother
Read Latest News