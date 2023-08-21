Hotness Alert: Monalisa Exudes Glamour In Black Sheer See-Through Saree And Plunging Neck Bralette

Monalisa, the stunning diva, and queen of hearts in the Bhojpuri entertainment world, shares a great love for traditional drape saree. We have witnessed her saree saga in different shades, styles, and patterns, and the actress never fails to make a statement with her impeccable choices. Today, she is soaring the hotness level in the plain black saree, making her fans sweat.

Monalisa’s Soaring Hotness In Black Saree

In the latest Instagram photo dump, the Bhojpuri beauty wore a plain black sheer see-through saree, having a netted pallu teamed with a low plunging neckline slip blouse. She looked nothing less than a sensual queen in the black-size yard drape. Her bold look is the picture soaring hotness level in the simple yet captivating avatar.

Monalisa makes her style a statement look by pairing it with dazzling makeup and accessories. A pair of silver diamond earrings add glamour to her hot look. Her elegance in bold winged eyeliner, dewy makeup, and bold red lips caught our attention. She enhanced her picturesque charm in the black sizzling style.

While through her caption, Monalisa tried to inspire her fans to be themselves and do things for themselves. She embraced her hot look in the black saree throughout the stunning pictures.

Did you like Monalisa’s hotness-soaring black saree look? Please share your views in the comments with us.